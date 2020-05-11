Global  

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has reportedly left the company completely as he takes on government projects like military tech and COVID-19 response (GOOG)

Business Insider Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has reportedly left the company completely as he takes on government projects like military tech and COVID-19 response (GOOG)· Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt reportedly left the company in February, according to CNET.
· Schmidt served as Google's chief executive from 2001 to 2010, and remained on Google's board until last year.
· More recently, Schmidt has stepped into advisory roles for government bodies including the Pentagon and New York...
