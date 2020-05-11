Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has reportedly left the company completely as he takes on government projects like military tech and COVID-19 response (GOOG)
Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
· Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt reportedly left the company in February, according to CNET.
· Schmidt served as Google's chief executive from 2001 to 2010, and remained on Google's board until last year.
· More recently, Schmidt has stepped into advisory roles for government bodies including the Pentagon and New York...