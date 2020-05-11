Daily Crunch: Tesla sues Alameda County

Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Tesla turns to litigation in an attempt to reopen its California factory, we review Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 and Mount Sinai hospital starts using Nest cameras to monitor patients. Here’s your Daily Crunch for May 11, 2020. 1. Tesla sues Alameda County to force California factory reopening Tesla filed a lawsuit Saturday in an effort […] 👓 View full article

