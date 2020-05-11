Global  

Protect your Switch with PDP's Elite Case Kit for $15 (Amazon low, Reg. $20)

9to5Toys Monday, 11 May 2020
Amazon is offering the PDP Elite Edition Nintendo Switch Starter Kit for *$14.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. In fact, this is $10 less than just buying this case on its own. The officially licensed kit includes the rigid EVA case with a textured fabric and leatherette design, a built-in 6-game card case, silicone Joy-Con grips, a USB C power/charging cable, and a red cleaning cloth with the Switch logo on it. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. more…

