Twitter adds a new board member, AI expert Fei-Fei Li, who left Google amid controversy surrounding the company's military contracts (TWTR, GOOG)

Business Insider Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Twitter adds a new board member, AI expert Fei-Fei Li, who left Google amid controversy surrounding the company's military contracts (TWTR, GOOG)· Twitter has added former Google AI chief Dr. Fei-Fei Li to its board of directors, the company announced in a press release Monday.
· Li left Google after coming under fire for her role in the company's military contracts, which sparked employee revolts and eventually led the company to abandon the project.
· The...
