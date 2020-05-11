Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitch is now selling digital gift cards

The Verge Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Twitch is now selling digital gift cardsImage: Twitch

Twitch is now selling official gift cards you can use to buy items on the popular streaming platform, the company announced today. Despite being a free service, Twitch offers a number of ways you can spend money, including buying subscriptions to channels and paying for Twitch’s “Bits” virtual currency, and the new gift cards can be put towards those purchases.

You can buy the gift cards here. They’re available in $25, $50, $100, and $200 denominations, and they can be sent over email or text message. You can only get them digitally at the moment, but they’ll be available at Best Buy and GameStop “soon,” according to Twitch’s announcement blog. They’re also only available to US residents for now, but “we are looking to offer them in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Mathis gives away gift cards [Video]

Judge Mathis gives away gift cards

Judge Mathis gives away gift cards

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:50Published
Judge Mathis gives back to Detroit through gift cards [Video]

Judge Mathis gives back to Detroit through gift cards

Judge Mathis gives back to Detroit through gift cards

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Twitch now sells virtual gift cards

Twitch is getting in on gift cards. Available in denominations of $25, $50, $100 and $200 (and multiples thereof), the new digital gift cards can be sent to your...
engadget

Gift cards up to 20% off: Lowe’s, Domino’s, Yankee Candle, more from $20

We spotted a some fresh new gift card deals courtesy of PayPal today. Having some discounted credit in your pocket is always a good idea, especially if it’s...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this