Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

We’ve been seeing teasers for Apex Legends Season 5 for the past few weeks, but we’re finally getting our first real look at what Loba’s toolkit consists of. From her tactical to passive and even her ultimate, she’s poised to steal the show. But, that’s not all. We’ve got more details on quests, the weekly hunts, and more in Apex Legends Season 5.



more…



The post Loba steals the show in Apex Legends Season 5, launching tomorrow with quests appeared first on 9to5Toys. We’ve been seeing teasers for Apex Legends Season 5 for the past few weeks, but we’re finally getting our first real look at what Loba’s toolkit consists of. From her tactical to passive and even her ultimate, she’s poised to steal the show. But, that’s not all. We’ve got more details on quests, the weekly hunts, and more in Apex Legends Season 5.more…The post Loba steals the show in Apex Legends Season 5, launching tomorrow with quests appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

