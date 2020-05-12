Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Amazon offers Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB for *$379.99 shipped*. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $459 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.



more…



The post Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cell sees rare price drop to $380 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

