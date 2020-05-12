Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cell sees rare price drop to $380

9to5Toys Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Amazon offers Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB for *$379.99 shipped*. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $459 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

more…

The post Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cell sees rare price drop to $380 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple AirPods Hit Lower Price [Video]

Apple AirPods Hit Lower Price

Wireless earbuds are what's next when it comes to tech, and its no surprise that Apple shook things up on this front recently. They announced that newer iPhones would no longer support their..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:25Published
Apple announces new 13-inch Macbook Pro with magic keyboard [Video]

Apple announces new 13-inch Macbook Pro with magic keyboard

Apple on Monday announced a new edition of the MacBook with a 13-inch screen and magic keyboard. According to The Verge, the new MacBook Pro features optional Intel 10th-Gen processors and its starting..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Zelda Link’s Awakening amiibo figure gets rare price drop to $9 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening amiibo figure for *$9 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16,...
9to5Toys

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with LTE drops to $380 on Amazon

Amazon’s latest sale on the 10.2-inch iPad with cellular drops the price down from $460 to $380. That’s the lowest price the cellular model has been on...
engadget


Tweets about this

Billsuwu

C. @dank_master4000 @HamzaDurrani136 @WaddlesWinston @NiteshM9488 @MaxWinebach That’s because it’s not always running… https://t.co/RfBsMe9Jv8 16 minutes ago

RealCleverGamer

Clever Gamer Deal: Apple Smart Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) - Charcoal Gray $30 - https://t.co/rFxEOu9d1O 21 minutes ago

AppleiDeals

Apple iDeals™ Refurb Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 128GB WiFi $279.95 https://t.co/fEGIzRKU9T #Apple #iPadPro #SaveMoney https://t.co/bSihHoLZHV 34 minutes ago

hadadjus

hadadjus RT @hadadjus: Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro 11-inch Model with Wi-Fi Drops to Mighty Low Price of $659 https://t.co/z0TxThynnk Apple, Computer, Har… 47 minutes ago

hadadjus

hadadjus RT @hadadjus: Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro 11-inch Model with Wi-Fi Drops to Mighty Low Price of $659 https://t.co/6HiMuYUOdu 47 minutes ago

TheInStockRoom

Daily Online Deals & Savings 🐷 🏦 Amazon ***New Deal*** Apple Smart Folio for 12.9" iP... Reduced from $99.99 to $30 https://t.co/D8EIUgrBB7? #Deals… https://t.co/vr0hbCCtTf 1 hour ago

SlickdealsFeed

Slickdeals Feed Apple Smart Folio for 12.9" iPad Pro (2018, Charcoal Gray) $30 + Free S&H https://t.co/uthxtSsoGF 1 hour ago

wqredlqb

HotDeals Arteck iPad Pro 11-inch iPad Pro 2020 Keyboard, Ultra-Thin Bluetooth Keyboard with Folio Full Protection Case for A… https://t.co/vSIOgAhno1 1 hour ago