UpKeep raises $36 million Series B to help facilities and maintenance teams go mobile Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

UpKeep, a mobile-first platform for maintenance and operations collaboration, has today announced the close of a $36 million Series B financing round. The round was led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Emergence Capital, Battery Ventures, Y Combinator, Mucker Capital and Fundersclub. UpKeep was founded by Ryan Chan. Chan worked at Trisep Corporation, […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this