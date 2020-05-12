Global  

Motorola Edge+, a $1,000 phone, is now promised more than one major Android update

9to5Google Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
The Android world as a whole has been getting a bit better when it comes to software updates over the past few years, but there have been a few standouts. Motorola, for example, has a dreadful update policy. Now, for its flagship Motorola Edge+, the company is promising more than one Android update.

Motorola Edge+, a $1,000 phone, is now promised more than one major Android update
