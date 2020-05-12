Global  

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are being remastered for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

The Verge Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are being remastered for PS4, Xbox One, and PCYou’ll be able to shred as Tony Hawk and friends again very soon. Today, Activision announced a new remastered collection that brings together the first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games in one modern package, with new features like online play and a more robust course builder. It’ll be coming to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via the Epic Games Store) on September 4th.

First, here are the basics. The remastered collection will feature updated visuals; all of the original levels, characters, and tricks; extra challenges; a more elaborate create-a-park mode where you can share custom skate parks online; and brand-new online multiplayer modes along with local multiplayer. On top of that, the games will include “the vast majority” of the iconic T...
