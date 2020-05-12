Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remake hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC in September

9to5Toys Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
The remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is official. Publisher Activision announced the combo remake today with some fresh new screenshots and the announcement trailer. The internet has been asking for this one, and with all the recent success remastered titles have been receiving, it’s no surprise Activision is looking to revamp and overhaul one of its most beloved titles from yesteryear. This one is scheduled for most major gaming platforms and is being developed by the same team behind the Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Vicarious Visions. All the details are down below. more…

The post Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remake hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC in September appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC 01:26

 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC Activision made the announcement on Tuesday, which also happened to be Tony Hawk's 52nd birthday. The first two 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' ('THPS') games will be remastered into one modern package by Vicarious Visions. Simon...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Remastered [Video]

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Remastered

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 01:01Published
Pro Chefs Go on a Scavenger Hunt at Home (One-on-One) [Video]

Pro Chefs Go on a Scavenger Hunt at Home (One-on-One)

Join Claire Saffitz, Brad Leone, Chris Morocco, Andy Baraghani, Sohla El-Waylly, Alex Delany, Carla Lalli Music, Priya Krishna and Christina Chaey at home as they compete in a one-on-one scavenger..

Credit: Bon Appetit     Duration: 19:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are being remastered for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are being remastered for PS4, Xbox One, and PCYou’ll be able to shred as Tony Hawk and friends again very soon. Today, Activision announced a new remastered collection that brings together the first two...
The Verge

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 are being remastered for Xbox One, PS4 and PC, will hit stores in September

The remastered versions will have all the original levels from the first two games and the same soundtracks
CBS Sports


Tweets about this