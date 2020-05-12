Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The remake of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is official. Publisher Activision announced the combo remake today with some fresh new screenshots and the announcement trailer. The internet has been asking for this one, and with all the recent success remastered titles have been receiving, it’s no surprise Activision is looking to revamp and overhaul one of its most beloved titles from yesteryear. This one is scheduled for most major gaming platforms and is being developed by the same team behind the Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Vicarious Visions. All the details are down below. more…



The post Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remake hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC in September appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

