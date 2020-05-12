Global  

The first two Tony Hawk games are getting a long-awaited remaster — here's how the gorgeous new game compares to the originals (ATVI)

Business Insider Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
The first two Tony Hawk games are getting a long-awaited remaster — here's how the gorgeous new game compares to the originals (ATVI)· *On May 12, a long-awaited remaster of the first two "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" games was announced.*
· *The new game combines the first two games, adds in a slew of new features, and looks about two-decades worth of video game development better than the originals.*
· *"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2" doesn't arrive until...
News video: 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC 01:26

 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' 1 and 2 Are Being Remastered for PS4, Xbox One and PC Activision made the announcement on Tuesday, which also happened to be Tony Hawk's 52nd birthday. The first two 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' ('THPS') games will be remastered into one modern package by Vicarious Visions. Simon...

