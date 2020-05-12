Uber cofounder Travis Kalanick dropped $43.3 million on a Los Angeles estate with a 7-bedroom mansion and a 7,000-bottle wine cellar. Take a look inside the property.
· Uber cofounder Travis Kalanick bought a lavish Los Angeles estate for $43.3 million in April, Katherine Clarke reported for The Wall Street Journal.
· It sold for 42% under its original asking price of $75 million.
· The 1.7-acre Bel Air estate includes a 20,000-square-foot mansion, two swimming pools, a 7,000-bottle wine...