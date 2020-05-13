Nikon Z 50 Creator’s Kit is an all-in-one videography solution

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Last year, Nikon released the Z 50 mirrorless DSLR. Now, the camera company is introducing the Z 50 Creator’s Kit, which offers extreme versatility in a portable package. This is the all-in-one bundle designed specifically for creatives and gives you everything required to get started on your videography and photography journey. You’ll not only get the 4K-capable camera, but also a lens, tripod, microphone, and even free access to Nikon’s online classes.



