Why Facebook Dating wants to be safer than other apps at finding love Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

It can be a challenge to stand out when it comes to the world of online dating. There's "High There!" aimed at cannabis enthusiasts, "Farmers Only" for singles who are tired of parsing through so-called city folk, and even "Gluten Free Singles" for those hoping to find a compatible match both in the dietary and romantic sense.



Seemingly vanilla in comparison, Facebook is the latest to introduce its own Internet matchmaking service, "Dating," which launched Thursday. While it's not as niche, the integrated app hopes to be a little safer in an era when talking to strangers on the Internet is the norm. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The Lies We Tell on Dating Apps, According to Research | Digital Love



In the world of online dating, it seems like "truth" is a spectrum, and these singles are living all over that spectrum. We asked them to tell us how they lie on their dating profiles and then checked.. Credit: Bustle Duration: 02:03 Published 2 weeks ago Coronavirus lockdown has changed the way Americans look for love



As lockdown continues, people are craving intimacy and connection in isolation and some are going to extremes to get it. Forty-two percent of Americans in relationships have downloaded a dating app.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this