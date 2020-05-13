Global  

'Apex Legends' season five adds a lot more than just a new character

engadget Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
EA and Respawn have kicked off season five of their battle royale shooter Apex Legends, releasing an update that adds a new character and doesn’t stop there. Along with some significant changes to the game’s original King’s Canyon map — bye bye, Skul...
