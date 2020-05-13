Smart home platform Wink delays paid subscription deadline by a week Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Users of the Wink smart home platform now have until May 20th before they’ll have to start paying a $4.99 a month for functionality that was previously free, the company has announced in an amended blog post. The company originally announced a May 13th deadline for the introduction of the subscriptions.



In an email sent to customers announcing the delay, Wink said that it regrets any inconvenience caused by the change. “We can appreciate that some of you may need additional time to subscribe or to make alternate considerations,” it says. The email can be read in full over on MacRumors.



"“We can appreciate that some of you may need additional time to subscribe or to make alternate considerations”"



