Halifax researchers working to turn wood pulp into N95 masks Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Researchers at Saint Mary's University in Halifax are investigating whether Nova Scotia fir and spruce can be converted into pulp for use in medical masks, disposable gowns and even bedpans. 👓 View full article

