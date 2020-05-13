Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Verizon Wireless is offering Apple’s official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Folio (2018) for *$29.99 shipped*. Be sure to note that the final price isn’t reflected until checkout. Regularly up to $99, today’s deal matching our previous mention and is at least 50% off the regular going rate at other retailers. Apple’s in-house folio for iPad Pro covers the 2018 12.9-inch model with protection for both the front and back. Delivers sleep and wake functionality and comes in that classic charcoal gray from Apple.



more…



The post Apple’s official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Folio returns to $30 (Reg. $99) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

