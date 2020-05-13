Global  

Logitech's latest security camera supports Apple HomeKit Secure Video

engadget Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Apple launched HomeKit Secure Video last year, designed to help protect the privacy of home surveillance systems. All well and good for those concerned about the security  of the footage their systems capture, but not so much for those that want thei...
