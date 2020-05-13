Global  

9to5Toys Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
In today’s best game deals, Nationwide Distributors (98.9% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 for *$49.94 shipped*. Also matched via Walmart. Regularly $60, and still fetching as much from Amazon, today’s deal is $10 of the going rate and matching the best price we have tracked. This is a ground-up remake of one of the most beloved titles in gaming history. Here’s everything you need to know about the game and you can even give the *free* trial a shot first if you prefer, but you could miss the $10 price drop in the meantime. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Maker 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-orders, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and much more. Plus, you’ll find all of the ongoing digital Xbox One and PlayStation sales below as well. 

The post Today’s Best Game Deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $50, Super Mario Maker 2 $50, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Best Video Game Trailers of 2020 So Far

Top 10 Best Video Game Trailers of 2020 So Far 12:03

 These trailers knew how to wow us! For this list, we’re looking at the most hype video game trailers to come out of 2020 so far.

