The first 'AI Eurovision' song contest winner was trained on koalas

engadget Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Eurovision 2020 was unsurprisingly cancelled due to the pandemic, but AI has stepped in to fill its glittery shoes. Dutch broadcaster VPRO has just wrapped up a Eurovision-inspired AI Song Contest, with 13 teams from Europe and Australia training alg...
Credit: Good Vibes Only - Published
News video: Drag Race & Seling Sunset Return | Good Vibes Only: Lockdown

Drag Race & Seling Sunset Return | Good Vibes Only: Lockdown 20:06

 This week in entertainment, the twelfth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race US struts to the finale. Netflix’s Selling Sunset returns for series two with ridiculous properties and equally ridiculous drama. Eurovision isn’t happening this year, so we quizzed each other on the previous competitions and...

