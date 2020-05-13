Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics 5W Qi Charger Desk Lamp $18 (50% off), more Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

TaoTronics is currently offering its LED Desk Lamp with 5W Qi Charging Pad for *$17.99 shipped* when code *MORE15 *has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $32, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. If you’re building out a new at-home workstation, adding some extra lighting into the space is a must. That’s where this LED desk lamp comes into play, offering four different brightness levels and an adjustable neck design. Plus, there’s a built-in 5W charging pad so you can wirelessly refuel a smartphone throughout the day. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Aukey 36W USB-C PD Car Charger: *$12* (Reg. $16) | Amazon



· w/ code *5P3SOFIG*



· Optoma NuForce BE Sport Earbuds: *$49* (Reg. $79) | Amazon

· Ring Stick Up Cam bundled with Echo Dot *$85* ($150 value), Spotlight Cam, more

· RAVPower 24W 4.8A Metal Dual USB Car Charger: *$4* (Reg. $7) | Amazon



· w/ code *HYQUXNHM*



· Score four Alexa and Assistant-enabled Aukey Smart Plugs for *$5* each (33% off)

· Scosche Bluetooth FM Transmitter: *$28* (Reg. $40) | Best Buy

· Bring August’s Smart Lock to your front door at* $100* and pocket $25 in savings



-Deals still live yesterday:-



· Aukey 90-degree USB-C Cable 2-pack:* $9* (Reg. $13) | Amazon



· w/ code *S5NDPG77*



· RAVPower USB-C 61W GaN Charger: *$21* (Reg. $30) | Amazon



· w/ on-page coupon + code *PC112FMV*



· Anker ROAV SmartCharge: *$12* (Reg. $20) | Best Buy

· Belkin Universal Charging Cable: *$20* (Reg. $30) | Amazon

· AmazonBasics Portable Bluetooth Speaker: *$14* (Reg. $25) | Amazon



more…



