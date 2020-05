Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

In a rare joint public statement, the FBI and Homeland Security's cybersecurity advisory unit CISA have accused top Chinese hackers of trying to steal U.S. research related to the coronavirus strain, known as COVID-19. The statement, published today, said that Chinese hackers "have been observed attempting to identify and illicitly obtain valuable intellectual property and […]