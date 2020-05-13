Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX is about to launch its riskiest and most critical mission to date. See how the rocket company hopes its first flight with NASA astronauts plays out.

Business Insider Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
SpaceX is about to launch its riskiest and most critical mission to date. See how the rocket company hopes its first flight with NASA astronauts plays out.· Eighteen years after Elon Musk founded SpaceX, the rocket company is preparing to launch its first people.
· On May 27, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will board SpaceX's new Crew Dragon spaceship and ride it to space atop a Falcon 9 rocket. 
· The Demo-2 test mission for NASA will launch from Kennedy Space...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Cruise will make movie in space [Video]

Tom Cruise will make movie in space

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. U.S - Tom Cruise is set to put his name on the Hollywood record books by making the first action movie in space, Nasa..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 01:32Published
Tom Cruise to Shoot Movie in Space, NASA Confirms [Video]

Tom Cruise to Shoot Movie in Space, NASA Confirms

Tom Cruise to Shoot Movie in Space, NASA Confirms On May 5, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed that NASA would be working with Tom Cruise to shoot a film in space. In his tweet,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Stock Alert: Evolent Gains 11%

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) shares are rising as its revenue increased for the first quarter and it claimed its business to be well-positioned in the market given...
RTTNews

MMJ Group investment Embark Health secures first B2B sale of Bulk Bubble Hash

MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ) Canadian investment Embark Health has secured its first B2B sale of Bulk Bubble Hash, a cannabis extraction product. The B2B...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this