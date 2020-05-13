SpaceX is about to launch its riskiest and most critical mission to date. See how the rocket company hopes its first flight with NASA astronauts plays out.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Tom Cruise will make movie in space



**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. U.S - Tom Cruise is set to put his name on the Hollywood record books by making the first action movie in space, Nasa.. Credit: Newsvia English Duration: 01:32 Published 5 days ago Tom Cruise to Shoot Movie in Space, NASA Confirms



Tom Cruise to Shoot Movie in Space, NASA Confirms On May 5, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed that NASA would be working with Tom Cruise to shoot a film in space. In his tweet,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Stock Alert: Evolent Gains 11% Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH) shares are rising as its revenue increased for the first quarter and it claimed its business to be well-positioned in the market given...

RTTNews 5 days ago



MMJ Group investment Embark Health secures first B2B sale of Bulk Bubble Hash MMJ Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MMJ) Canadian investment Embark Health has secured its first B2B sale of Bulk Bubble Hash, a cannabis extraction product. The B2B...

Proactive Investors 3 days ago





Tweets about this