Save $150 on OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone at $549, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 7 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for *$549 shipped*. Typically fetching $699, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Equipped with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display, OnePlus 7 Pro boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and curved edge to edge form-factor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera array which is centered around a 48 MP main camera and then supplemented by an ultra wide angle lens and 3x optical zoom. Smart scene recognition and Nightscape 2.0 technology improve the experience even further. Other notable features include Warp Charge which replenishes the battery in just 20-minutes, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Over 170 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review where we said it was “the redefining of premium smartphones.” Head below for more.

The post Save $150 on OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone at $549, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
