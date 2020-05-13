Protect your car with this dual 1080p dash camera at under $35 shipped

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

apeman store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual 1080p Dash Camera Kit for *$34.79 shipped* with the code *6IDGIGBC* and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $60, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Normally we only see single-lens dash cameras on sale at this price, so it’s rare to get a dual setup to keep eyes on both the front and back of your vehicle at the same time. You’ll get “enhanced night vision” which gives your dash camera the ability to easily record when it’s dark outside. Plus, should there ever be any type of collision or accident, there’s a G-SHOCK sensor that will automatically prevent that footage from being deleted. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



