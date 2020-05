I drove a $365,000 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder to see if the latest Lambo is still good enough to scare its Ferrari and McLaren rivals Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· I tested a $364,979 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder, a monumentally powerful supercar with a nifty drop-top that's set to define the "little" Lambo for the future.

· The Huracán Evo has a 5.2-liter V10, making 631 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.

· The Huracán is a flamboyant set of wheels, intended to match up... · I tested a $364,979 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder, a monumentally powerful supercar with a nifty drop-top that's set to define the "little" Lambo for the future.· The Huracán Evo has a 5.2-liter V10, making 631 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.· The Huracán is a flamboyant set of wheels, intended to match up 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources The new Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder Preview



Automobili Lamborghini reveals the new Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder virtually, using for the first time Augmented Reality (AR) on its official website. The new V10 model provides drivers with.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:27 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Zach Was outside talking to my neighbor, who came home in his friend/client supercharged Lamborghini Huracan Performante… https://t.co/G6APE9Tj9s 3 days ago Manchester United News I drove a $365,000 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder to see if the latest Lambo is still good... https://t.co/mIstaSlRf7 6 days ago Chodtipath88​ RT @businessinsider: I drove a $365,000 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder to see if the latest Lambo is still good enough to scare its Ferrari… 6 days ago Business Insider I drove a $365,000 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Spyder to see if the latest Lambo is still good enough to scare its Ferr… https://t.co/m2tEnMuVY9 6 days ago