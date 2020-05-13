The New Mutants has a new August 2020 release date

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

The New Mutants, a movie that feels like it’s never going to actually come out, has a new release date: August 28th.



Like Mulan and Black Widow, The New Mutants was delayed because of the global pandemic, which saw movie theaters around the world shut down. Disney announced in an earlier press release that Mulan and Black Widow would move into their new release dates, July 24th and November 6th respectively, but didn't mention The New Mutants at the time. Fans began speculating that The New Mutants could wind up a Disney Plus or as a Hulu exclusive, since Disney owns both streaming services and The New Mutants is now a Disney title following the acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Disney has already shifted some of its theatrical releases,...


