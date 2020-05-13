Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The New Mutants has a new August 2020 release date

The Verge Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
The New Mutants has a new August 2020 release dateThe New Mutants, a movie that feels like it’s never going to actually come out, has a new release date: August 28th.

Like Mulan and Black Widow, The New Mutants was delayed because of the global pandemic, which saw movie theaters around the world shut down. Disney announced in an earlier press release that Mulan and Black Widow would move into their new release dates, July 24th and November 6th respectively, but didn’t mention The New Mutants at the time. Fans began speculating that The New Mutants could wind up a Disney Plus or as a Hulu exclusive, since Disney owns both streaming services and The New Mutants is now a Disney title following the acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Disney has already shifted some of its theatrical releases,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New model shows 147K Americans could die by August [Video]

New model shows 147K Americans could die by August

A new model from the University of Washington says that 147,000 people in the U.S. could die from COVID-19 by early August. That's 10,000 more than the same model estimated over the weekend.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published
As Broadway Shows Look To Stay Dark All Summer, Date For Refunds And Exchanges Extended [Video]

As Broadway Shows Look To Stay Dark All Summer, Date For Refunds And Exchanges Extended

Although select businesses in some parts of New York State are looking to reopen as early as Friday, the musicals and plays on Broadway are expected to stay dark well into summer. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New Twilight book announced by Stephanie Meyer with August release date

New Twilight book announced by Stephanie Meyer with August release dateAuthor Stephenie Meyer confirmed that Midnight Sun will be published on August 4
Tamworth Herald

'New Mutants' Rescheduled for 5th Time Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Fox/Marvel film The New Mutants is still aiming for a theatrical release amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The film was originally supposed to hit theaters in...
Just Jared


Tweets about this