Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer is $100, more in today’s Green Deals

9to5Toys Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Sam’s Club offers the Sun Joe 2080PSI 1.65GPM Electric Pressure Washer and Accessory Kit for *$99.98 shipped*. As a comparison, you’d pay over $140 at Amazon for a comparable model, and today’s deal is the best we can find by 20%. Notable features here include a 14.5A electric motor and adjustable pressure up to 2000PSI. With no oil or gas to deal with, you’ll be clean and fume-free. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

