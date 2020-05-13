Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's how Qualtrics — the enterprise tech company that SAP made a surprise $8 billion acquisition offer to just days before its planned IPO — is using its software to make sure employees are happy and to help states test for COVID-19 (SAP)

Business Insider Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Here's how Qualtrics — the enterprise tech company that SAP made a surprise $8 billion acquisition offer to just days before its planned IPO — is using its software to make sure employees are happy and to help states test for COVID-19 (SAP)· Qualtrics has been using its software to help states with coronavirus testing, as well as make sure its employees are feeling satisfied and productive with the new work-from-home reality. 
· CEO Ryan Smith says that he's grateful that Qualtrics is part of SAP because it has given his company more stability and scale. (SAP...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Uber Looks Into Buying GrubHub

Uber Looks Into Buying GrubHub 00:32

 Bloomberg News and The Wall Street Journal reported that Uber made an offer to buy GrubHub. According to Business Insider, the deal could be reached by June or could end without any agreement. GrubHub shares rose more than 30 percent and Uber’s stock price rose about 3 percent after the report. The...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kroger Will Begin Testing Some Employees For COVID-19 [Video]

Kroger Will Begin Testing Some Employees For COVID-19

Kroger, the largest US grocery chain said Monday that it will make COVID-19 testing available to employees. The parent company of Ralphs and Harris Teeter said testing will be available "based on..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Pandemic Response Requires Agility: Cadent’s Troiano [Video]

Pandemic Response Requires Agility: Cadent’s Troiano

It was already a fast-changing media ecology, now the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing businesses to adapt to new circumstances even quicker. In Q2 2020, that seems to be the emerging wisdom from a wave of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:52Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Blockchain Holdings says TRACEsafe wins additional orders of its contact tracing and self-quarantine monitoring technology

Blockchain Holdings Ltd (CSE:BCX) (OTCMKTS:UTOLF) announced Tuesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary TRACEsafe Technologies Inc has won additional orders for its...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Here's how Qualtrics — the enterprise tech company that SAP made a surprise $8 billion acquisition offer to just da… https://t.co/svpp20tqhp 6 days ago

VladoBotsvadze

Vladimer Botsvadze Here's how Qualtrics - the enterprise tech company that SAP made a surprise $8 billion acquisition offer to just da… https://t.co/DQkMJ7ocoe 6 days ago