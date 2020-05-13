Global  

Save 67% on Superior Iron Man, Spider-Gwen, and other Marvel reads from $1

9to5Toys Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
With a Marvel Secret Wars and Deluxe DC sale already underway this week, ComiXology isn’t letting its foot off the gas by launching yet another batch of discounted reads. This time, you’ll be able to save up to *67%* on a variety of comics by famed author Tom Taylor, with prices starting at under* $1*. Amongst all of the deals, one standout is on Superior Iron Man Vol. 1: Infamous at *$2.99*. You’d typically pay $9 for this novel, with today’s offer matching the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. In Superior Iron Man, Tony Stark decides to give every smartphone-wielding citizen of San Francisco access to his most powerful suit yet, the Extremis armor. But Daredevil isn’t down with Stark’s new vision of the future, and the two will battle it out. Head below for all of our top picks.

