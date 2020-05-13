Mitch McConnell is pushing the Senate to pass a law that would let the FBI collect Americans' web browsing history without a warrant
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () · The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday to renew the 2001 PATRIOT Act, and Mitch McConnell is pushing an amendment to the law that would expand the FBI's surveillance powers.
· An amendment proposed by McConnell would, for the first time ever, let the FBI collect records on Americans' web browsing and search histories...
