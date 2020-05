Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy said any company, even big ones, can move fast if they are committed to it and revealed his handful of tips for building a culture to make it happen.

· In short, hire "builders," organize them into teams that own their problems, and allow them to make mistakes as long as they can fix and... · Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy said any company, even big ones, can move fast if they are committed to it and revealed his handful of tips for building a culture to make it happen.· In short, hire "builders," organize them into teams that own their problems, and allow them to make mistakes as long as they can fix and 👓 View full article