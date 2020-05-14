Global  

How to edit PDFs in Microsoft Word

PC World Thursday, 14 May 2020
Editing in PDFs in Microsoft Word has become a lot easier since Microsoft built in more functionality, starting with Word 2016. Its cousin the Edge browser has impressive PDF capabilities too.

While you can't beat a full-fledged PDF editor for complex work, Word now has the ability to open and edit PDFs (though with some formatting hiccups). Here's how it all works.

**Import, export, and edit PDFs in Microsoft Word**

1. Open Word 2016. Select File > Open, then Browse to the folder that contains your PDFs. Select a file and click the Open button. Notice the selected file appears in the View window on the right. For this example, select a file with text and graphics.

