It looks like ‘GTA V’ is the next Epic Games Store giveaway
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Epic Games Store gives away free games every week, and it’s next one could be its biggest giveaway yet. A since-deleted tweet from the company’s official Twitter account suggests that gamers could soon snag the mega-popular GTA V for free, to keep fo...
Epic Games teased its upcoming Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) today with a detailed look the super sharp and detailed gameplay it will make possible. While the demo... 9to5Mac Also reported by •The Verge •TechCrunch •MacRumours.com