It looks like ‘GTA V’ is the next Epic Games Store giveaway

3STAN RT @IGN: It looks like GTA 5 will be the next free game on the Epic Games Store. https://t.co/rismMlliIW https://t.co/XJrZ50POkc 9 seconds ago robin⁷ ⚢ if we could get her hair styled like this for the next album pls it looks so good on her 22 seconds ago Melanie RT @scotmacscotbot: Wow!! Well looks like us frontline workers will be getting a pay freeze for the next god knows how long!! What a wonder… 28 seconds ago dr Shailendra Nath jii RT @LenovoLegion: Your next battlestation. The Legion Tower 5i is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RT… 46 seconds ago No Huddle Bama Looks like Barmore will take this one! Not much of a surprise. The next poll will be out soon! #RTR https://t.co/3pchSMhO2i 1 minute ago ElevenElevenStar RT @BeachMilk: ‘Move on now or you’ll be arrested next” says this Aussie #MartialLaw police officer. Looks like this guy’s ‘crime’ was tha… 2 minutes ago