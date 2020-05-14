Global  

A 17-year-old built one of the most popular coronavirus-tracking websites in the world, with over 30 million visitors a day. He explains why he turned down $8 million to put ads on his site.

Business Insider Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
A 17-year-old built one of the most popular coronavirus-tracking websites in the world, with over 30 million visitors a day. He explains why he turned down $8 million to put ads on his site.· Avi Schiffman, a teenager in Washington State, created a coronavirus tracker website that has more than 30 million visitors each day.
· He turned down the chance to make millions from ads to preserve the site's UI.
· Schiffman thinks the connections with VCs and investors might be helpful to him in the future. 
· Visit...
