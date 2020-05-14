Ring’s Stick Up Cam is down to its cheapest price and includes a free Echo Dot
Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge
The Ring Stick Up Cam is down to $85, matching its lowest price yet. Today’s deal goes a step further by including a free third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker with purchase (normally an extra $40). This deal (picked up by Slickdeals) is for either the battery-powered camera or the version that plugs in. (The latter is temporarily out of stock, though Amazon is still taking orders, so you can get the one that suits your needs.) As it comes in the box, it can be placed on a flat surface, but it can be mounted to a wall if you buy the $19 mount that’s sold separately.
