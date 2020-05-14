Score a Milwaukee M12 4-tool combo kit at $199 to kick-start your DIY projects

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 4-Tool Combo Kit for *$199* *shipped*. With a list price of $278 for the standard 3-tool setup, this kit includes a bonus tool at no additional charge. For comparison’s sake, our last Milwaukee combo kit included three tools for $199. You’ll get a drill/driver, impact, HACKZALL, and an oscillating tool. If you’re trying to jump-start a DIY kit for summer projects, well, Milwaukee is a great place to start. I personally own a similar setup and absolutely love it. Milwaukee’s M12 lineup offers sleek and compact designs that still pack a punch when it comes to getting work done. Plus, the two M12 batteries you’ll get here are compatible with Milwaukee’s entire lineup, which consists of over 100 tools. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



