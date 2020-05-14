Etekcity queen air mattress with built-in pump + premium design: $50 (50% off)

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Today only, Woot is offering the Etekcity Queen Size Air Mattress with Built-in Pump for *$49.99 Prime* *shipped*. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $100 at Amazon, this is a 50% discount and beats the lowest price Amazon has ever offered it at by over $20. This blow-up mattress offers a very awesome feature of having the pump built-in, which means you won’t have to dig through the closet for the mini air compressors that never work. Plus, it’s a 22-inch tall mattress which gives plenty of cushion between you and the ground. Whether you’re planning a summer vacation out in the woods and want a more comfortable arrangement than a sleeping bag can provide, or just want to be prepared for whenever company eventually comes over, this is a great deal. Want to know the best part? It only takes 3- to 5-minutes to inflate, so there’s no waiting around forever when it’s time to go to sleep. Rated 3.9/5 stars.



