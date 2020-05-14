Global  

Pokémon Sword/Shield Elite Card Trainer Boxes drop to $25 today only (40% off)

9to5Toys Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword and Shield Elite Trainer Box for *$25 with free shipping* in orders over $35. Regularly $40, and fetching nearly as much at Amazon right now, today’s deal is almost 40% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. You’ll see images for both the Zacian and Zemazenta editions on the listing because it appears as though GameStop will randomly send you one or the other. They are identical outside of the box art and the imagery on the included card sleeves. Outside of that, it contains eight card card booster packs, 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards, six damage-counter dice, a competition-legal coin-flip die, a pair of acrylic condition markers, the player’s guide, and a nice collector’s box to store it all in. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. More details below. more…

