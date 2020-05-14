Germany's premier soccer league, the Bundesliga, will resume its season this Saturday — here's how to watch live
Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
· The Bundesliga, Germany's top soccer league, will resume its season with five matches on Saturday, May 16.
· Games were previously suspended due to uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic.
· In an attempt to safely complete the season, the league will hold its final 82 games in spectator-less...
UK's Premier League Given Go-Ahead to Resume Play on June 1 The decision to reopen Britain's top soccer division was revealed in a plan to lift the country's lockdown measures. The EPL would follow Germany's Bundesliga, who will become Europe's first league to return. According to ESPN, the...
The German Football League has announced that the Bundesliga season will resume play on Saturday May 16. Politicians backed the league to continue their season... WorldNews Also reported by •Newsday •Football.london •Daily Star