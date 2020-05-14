Germany's premier soccer league, the Bundesliga, will resume its season this Saturday — here's how to watch live 

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )





· The Bundesliga, Germany's top soccer league, will resume its season with five matches on Saturday, May 16.

· Games were previously suspended due to uncertainty surrounding the novel

· In an attempt to safely complete the season, the league will hold its final 82 games in spectator-less... · The Bundesliga, Germany's top soccer league, will resume its season with five matches on Saturday, May 16.· Games were previously suspended due to uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic.· In an attempt to safely complete the season, the league will hold its final 82 games in spectator-less 👓 View full article

