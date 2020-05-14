Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Germany's premier soccer league, the Bundesliga, will resume its season this Saturday — here's how to watch live

Business Insider Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Germany's premier soccer league, the Bundesliga, will resume its season this Saturday — here's how to watch live 

· The Bundesliga, Germany's top soccer league, will resume its season with five matches on Saturday, May 16. 
· Games were previously suspended due to uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic.
· In an attempt to safely complete the season, the league will hold its final 82 games in spectator-less...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: UK's Premier League Given Go-Ahead to Resume Play on June 1

UK's Premier League Given Go-Ahead to Resume Play on June 1 01:36

 UK's Premier League Given Go-Ahead to Resume Play on June 1 The decision to reopen Britain's top soccer division was revealed in a plan to lift the country's lockdown measures. The EPL would follow Germany's Bundesliga, who will become Europe's first league to return. According to ESPN, the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Soccer-Bayern's Flick welcomes more substitutions for busy season restart [Video]

Soccer-Bayern's Flick welcomes more substitutions for busy season restart

Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick welcomes the allowance of five substitutions for remainder of season as the Bundesliga ramps back up.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:29Published
League Two clubs agree to end season [Video]

League Two clubs agree to end season

League Two clubs have unanimously indicated they are in favour of ending the 2019-20 season. However they have asked that no club be relegated to the National League. Fine details still need to be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

DFL confirms May 16 restart for Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga

DFL confirms May 16 restart for Bundesliga and 2. BundesligaThe German Football League has announced that the Bundesliga season will resume play on Saturday May 16. Politicians backed the league to continue their season...
WorldNews Also reported by •NewsdayFootball.londonDaily Star

Sport24.co.za | Matthews optimistic on completing Absa Prem season

SuperSport CEO Stanley Matthews remains hopeful the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League season will be able to resume, following a task team meeting.
News24 Also reported by •Football.london

Tweets about this

hawksbet

HawksBet RT @hawksbet: Don’t miss out the BIG discount for packages!! SOCCER IS BACK!!⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ Who ready??✅✅✅ Germany , premier league and a lot… 5 hours ago

RekayaGibson

Rekaya Gibson Germany's premier #soccer league, the Bundesliga, will resume its season this Saturday — here's how to watch live… https://t.co/mqvVgVw3dA 6 hours ago

VargasDixon2

Vargas Dixon Germany's premier soccer league, the Bundesliga, will resume its season this Saturday — here's how to watch live… https://t.co/f715I91iaB 21 hours ago

NBCSportsSoccer

NBC Sports Soccer Report: #MUFC linked with ex-#MCFC youth prospect now in Germany as back-up plan to #MCFC youth prospect now in Ger… https://t.co/ukZ7oceGcM 21 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Germany's premier soccer league, the Bundesliga, will resume its season this Saturday — here's h… https://t.co/x6cpMSHl7G 23 hours ago

elites_sport

Elites Sport BREAKING: The Government has confirmed the Premier League can return in June. #soccer #premierleague @ Karlsruhe, G… https://t.co/vQCnuLKdKK 1 day ago

RickKaempfer

Rick Kaempfer Soccer is back! Well, at least it is in Germany. In this week's episode, we'll break down the Bundesliga for you an… https://t.co/StF6RN4wKM 1 day ago

WhiskeyGorilla

B-Rye Football (soccer) twitter, need some direction. Followed MNUFC and Premier League almost exclusively so I need to… https://t.co/2dpPLIhmpk 2 days ago