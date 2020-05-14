Global  

Watch 18 minutes of new Ghost of Tsushima gameplay footage

The Verge Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Watch 18 minutes of new Ghost of Tsushima gameplay footageSucker Punch Productions has released a new 18-minute gameplay trailer for its upcoming open-world samurai game Ghost of Tsushima, showcasing exploration, combat, and customization elements of the game.

The new trailer marks the first real footage of Ghost of Tsushima that Sucker Punch has shown since E3 2018 when the studio first showcased the game’s mix of swordplay and stealth. Since then, Sucker Punch has also released a story trailer introducing players to the main protagonist, Jin Sakai.

The footage shows off aspects of exploration of the island of Tsushima, where players will be able to summon a ghost and freely travel around the world. A gameplay element lets players summon a gust a wind to direct them toward their goal as an...
