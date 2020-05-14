Global  

New Fossil BIG TIC Watch debuts with retro and colorful design

9to5Toys Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
As the world continues to gravitate towards smartwatches, it arguably pushes traditional watchmakers to come up with unique and interesting designs that will keep heads turning. The new Fossil BIG TIC watch does just that with a modern, yet retro appearance that’s bound to catch some attention. It comes in two sizes, 32mm and 40mm, which is quite small when compared to the small and large offerings in something like the latest Apple Watch. No matter which size you choose, you’ll be greeted by a hybrid appearance that merges analog with digital. Continue reading to learn more. more…

