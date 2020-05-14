If you’ve not used Apple Music, a 4-month FREE trial might get you to switch
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Best Buy is offering 4-months of the service for *FREE *to new subscribers. For comparison, Apple normally offers a 90-day trial and this is a match of our last mention. Apple Music is what I personally use for all of my listenings and I absolutely love it. From the curated stations to finding out what my friends enjoy, it works like a breeze. Plus, Siri natively controls Apple Music, making it extremely simple to find out what you’re listening to, to add something to a playlist, or even to have it turn a new song on. Whether you have a HomePod, Sonos, or Amazon Echo, Apple Music will work for you flawlessly. Learn more about Apple Music here.
more…
The post If you’ve not used Apple Music, a 4-month FREE trial might get you to switch appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Apple is all set to open 25 more of its stores in the US and 12 in Canada, but people who will be visiting the stores will be required to wear a face mask. If the person is not wearing a mask, then it..
Apple Is Making Safety Changes to Its Supply Chain Amid Coronavirus According to the company's new 2020 Supplier Responsibility report, Apple is working closely with its global supply chain to bring in..