Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

If you’ve not used Apple Music, a 4-month FREE trial might get you to switch

9to5Toys Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Best Buy is offering 4-months of the service for *FREE *to new subscribers. For comparison, Apple normally offers a 90-day trial and this is a match of our last mention. Apple Music is what I personally use for all of my listenings and I absolutely love it. From the curated stations to finding out what my friends enjoy, it works like a breeze. Plus, Siri natively controls Apple Music, making it extremely simple to find out what you’re listening to, to add something to a playlist, or even to have it turn a new song on. Whether you have a HomePod, Sonos, or Amazon Echo, Apple Music will work for you flawlessly. Learn more about Apple Music here.

more…

The post If you’ve not used Apple Music, a 4-month FREE trial might get you to switch appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple set to reopen more stores, face masks mandatory [Video]

Apple set to reopen more stores, face masks mandatory

Apple is all set to open 25 more of its stores in the US and 12 in Canada, but people who will be visiting the stores will be required to wear a face mask. If the person is not wearing a mask, then it..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Apple Is Making Safety Changes to Its Supply Chain Amid Coronavirus [Video]

Apple Is Making Safety Changes to Its Supply Chain Amid Coronavirus

Apple Is Making Safety Changes to Its Supply Chain Amid Coronavirus According to the company's new 2020 Supplier Responsibility report, Apple is working closely with its global supply chain to bring in..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon Music Unlimited Offers 3-Months Free Trial, Grab It Before June 2

Amazon is back with an undeniable offer for all the music lovers out there. Amazon Music service is, now, available with a 3-month free trial. All the new users...
Fossbytes

MusicSmart is a new app that brings detailed liner note credits to your Apple Music library

If there’s one thing missing from digital music services like Apple Music, it’s the ability to quickly learn more about a song or album without leaving the...
9to5Mac Also reported by •AppleInsider

Tweets about this