Adobe releases new version of Acrobat for macOS to patch critical security vulnerabilities
Friday, 15 May 2020 () Adobe has pushed a critical update to Adobe Acrobat for macOS today, fixing a trio of vulnerabilities reported by Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab researcher Yuebin Sun. The issue, as highlighted by Gizmodo, could have allowed root access to a Mac without being detected.
more…
The post Adobe releases new version of Acrobat for macOS to patch critical security vulnerabilities appeared first on 9to5Mac.