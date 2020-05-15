Adobe releases new version of Acrobat for macOS to patch critical security vulnerabilities Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Adobe has pushed a critical update to Adobe Acrobat for macOS today, fixing a trio of vulnerabilities reported by Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab researcher Yuebin Sun. The issue, as highlighted by Gizmodo, could have allowed root access to a Mac without being detected.



more…



The post Adobe releases new version of Acrobat for macOS to patch critical security vulnerabilities appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Jamf Protect adds new macOS malware prevention capabilities to its endpoint security solution Jamf Protect was the first macOS endpoint security solution to use Apple’s new Endpoint Security Framework to enforce malware prevention in a way that ensures...

9to5Mac 3 days ago





Tweets about this