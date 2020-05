Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· You can easily create an email template in Outlook by creating a new email and accessing the menu for templates.

· You can create multiple templates, which can be accessed later in the same area that they were created.

· Visit Business Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories.



Email templates can be a saving... · You can easily create an email template in Outlook by creating a new email and accessing the menu for templates.· You can create multiple templates, which can be accessed later in the same area that they were created.· Visit Business Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories.Email templates can be a saving 👓 View full article