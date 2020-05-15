Microsoft takes up to $930 off Surface Laptop 3, Razer Blade Pro, and more

Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Microsoft has launched a sale on a selection of laptop PCs, taking upwards of* $930 off* select models from Razer, Samsung, the Surface lineup, and more. One standout amongst all of the deals is on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 i7/16GB/256GB at *$1,299.99 shipped*. Other high-end configurations are available with added savings, as well. Typically selling for $1,599 like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you $299, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Surface Laptop 3 delivers a mobile workstation powered by an Intel i7 processor. A 13-inch screen form-factor packs 11.5-hour battery life and you’ll also find USB-C and USB-A ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 310 customers. Head below for the rest of our top picks from today’s sale.



