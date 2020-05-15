Global  

Nintendo adds Wild Guns to its Switch Online SNES library + Rygar and more

9to5Toys Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
Nintendo has added Wild Guns to Switch Online alongside three other classics. The big N recently announced the latest additions to its growing library of NES and SNES titles on its official YouTube channel, which are all free to Switch Online subscribers. Head below for more details and a closer look at the announcement footage. more…

The post Nintendo adds Wild Guns to its Switch Online SNES library + Rygar and more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
