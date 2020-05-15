Global  

'Strange New Worlds' is the latest Star Trek series for CBS All Access

engadget Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The best characters of Star Trek: Discovery season two are getting their own show. On Friday, CBS announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a new All Access series that will see Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn reprise their roles as Captain...
You Might Like


A New Star Trek Spinoff With Spock and the Enterprise Crew Is Coming to CBS All Access

It's time to beam back up to the U.S.S. Enterprise for a new CBS All Access series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The series will star Anson Mount as Captain...
E! Online

CBS orders a third ‘Star Trek’ series with Spock onboard

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS All Access is bringing back Spock for its third full live action show in the “Star Trek” universe, ordering a new series set in the...
Seattle Times


